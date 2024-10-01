I believe that I have had my share having being on both sides of the fence, therefore, being at a strategic level rather than operational is what I prefer and adore. I rather sit developing strategies, media plans and write speeches, statements and mostly opinion pieces. Strategic communication is about agenda setting, planning and being proactive.
- Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist, media trainer and journalism lecturer.
OPINION | Government spokespersons forget their media role
Spin doctors need to relook their hostile media treatment
So, we’ve just hit 100 days since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) following the fiercely contested 2024 elections. One has been observing things from a distance while putting the final touches on a book on political communication, zooming into the relationship between journalists and government spokespersons.
Suffice it to say there have been numerous complaints about the lack of coordination of the message of the GNU, with desktop research by Business Tech about policies and issues relating to communication and a hard-hitting piece by renowned spin doctor Chris Vick in the Daily Maverick.
Also, the unfortunate incident where deputy president Paul Mashatile recently collapsed while giving a speech at a government event in Limpopo brought government communication under a microscope, with conflicting and contradictory messages being peddled and pushed.
I recently found myself back in the thick of things, doing media relations for a government agency, and what I witnessed from the sidelines was spokespersons shunning the journalists instead of opening the furrows of communication.
As much as I still have the energy to run around and my adrenaline pumping, I prefer quietness, peace and solitude. This helps in strategic and systems thinking to set and influence the agenda rather than wasting energy being part of the crowd running.
Being part of the team facilitating media relations, I was left speechless during a media scrum when politicians arrived at the event, without either copies of speeches and media statements. Worse, denying journalists interviews and doorstep interviews despite being in the public.
In my previous life as a journalist, I was privileged to have covered events involving former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki. As a spokesperson, I was part of public engagement involving Mbeki and Jacob Zuma respectively. Having morphed into academia and consulting, I was part of a few engagements involving President Cyril Ramaphosa. In all occasions, I've witnessed how spokespersons interacted with journalists, some playing the role of VIP protectors and the police.
