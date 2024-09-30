OPINION | Gauteng plans to fast-track improvement of healthcare services

Access to quality healthcare is a right that no-one should be deprived of, and that is why we, as the Gauteng department of health, remain intentional about improving our infrastructure to ensure that existing struggles become a thing of the past.
For the past few months, we have been travelling across the province identifying and assessing land that would be suitable for the construction of four additional hospitals (in Soshanguve, Orange Farm, Diepsloot, and Daveyton).
This would assist immensely in alleviating the pressure crippling our healthcare facilities. Furthermore, we are completing engineering and architectural designs for the Daveyton Hospital by March 2025.
These hospitals are situated in areas on the outskirts of Gauteng and further from the city centre. It is crucial that the healthcare gap in townships is closed and regional disparities in the delivery of health care are addressed.
Our goal, as the 7th administration, is to address and revise the problems that have plagued health care and, in turn, communities, for years. It is unacceptable that we have hospitals and healthcare centres that are unconducive, unmaintained, and deteriorating by the day.
As MEC of health, it is my responsibility to ensure that every individual who seeks medical attention receives the highest quality of care from private and public facilities.
It is vital that steps are taken to address the rapid growth of the province’s population by overseeing that the quality of our facilities and the service delivered are up to par. As a result, we have already begun accelerating infrastructure development, which will empower communities far and wide, granting them access to top-of-range facilities that are closer.
As an illustration of our commitment, we recently presented three additional wards, to accommodate more patients, and five fully renovated areas, namely the radiology department, eye clinic, and casualty waiting area at Mamelodi Regional Hospital.
Several other facilities in districts ranging from Sedibeng to the West Rand and Johannesburg have undergone extensions, renovations, and maintenance.
This includes the replacement of broken doors, air-conditioning systems, and the installation of geysers. The goal is to ensure that more hospitals and community health centres (CHS) are compliant. As recently revealed by the Office of Health Standards Compliance, 14 of the 37 inspected hospitals have been determined to be compliant, meeting the ideal hospital requirements, and 22 out of 36 CHCs received certification as compliant.
OPINION | Gauteng plans to fast-track improvement of healthcare services
Four new hospitals in the pipeline for growing population
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
To see this through and ensure the most critical areas are prioritised, the department will establish a dedicated phase to oversee the meticulous planning and allocation of resources. The process of rejuvenating and transforming facilities to guarantee that top-notch services are readily available is one we do not take lightly, especially as we anticipate National Health Insurance in the future.
We intend the SA healthcare system to be inclusive, accessible and responsive to the needs of all patients. Therefore, we emphasise the importance of continuous endeavours to tackle systemic problems, renovate dilapidated facilities, and deliver efficient, patient-centred treatment.
Our goal is to simplify the experience at healthcare facilities, making it convenient for everyone by modernising the system. This would reduce the load, improve accessibility to patient records, and ensure compliance with security standards.
At Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, we have successfully introduced eHealth digitisation to enhance the patient experience. More than 130,000 patient files have been converted to digital format for improved accessibility and management.
The implementation of digital tools such as queue management and health information systems in hospitals, clinics and healthcare centres would aid in addressing high demand, provide insights into staff allocation, and detail the times of the day that appear to be busy, tackling the challenge of overcrowded facilities.
At Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, where the queue management system has been implemented, we have already noticed significant benefits. Our goal is to create a healthcare system that not only addresses current demands but also lays the groundwork for long-term sustainability for coming generations.
Other initiatives, such as the rollout of the health information system, will aid in alleviating the increasing population pressure by reducing waiting time and improving resource allocation.
We have made a vow to empower and strengthen communities so that they can fight against diseases, take preventative measures and reduce the burden of illnesses. We maintain that regardless of people’s socioeconomic status, public or private hospitals should be of the greatest quality and dignity.
We understand that it is vital to improve the environment of hospitals; this includes maintaining equipment, increasing staff-to-patient ratios, and creating a safe space that caters to the well-being of staff and patients alike.
The Gauteng department of health is making great strides to fast-track the improvement of healthcare services and facilities. We are committed to exploring all avenues required to achieve growth and an improved infrastructure that is accessible to residents in all regions.
