OPINION | Capable leadership ultimate solution to Gauteng water crisis

As spring and summer approach, Gauteng and surrounding provinces face another water crisis.
Sadly, this has become the new normal for our country, after years of failure to upgrade our infrastructure for our growing population.
We have been unprepared in previous seasons, including last year, resulting in dire consequences. This season, and for those to come, we ought to not only prepare ourselves for periods of water shortages – but also, as citizens, take greater responsibility in ensuring the quality provision of our basic services. This includes electing stable local councils.
Gauteng’s bulk water supplier, Rand Water, services a population of about 14-million people, including parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West. It shares its service areas with the Vaal Central and Magalies Water Boards, which face imminent bankruptcy. A fuller discussion on the deterioration of our water bodies nationally requires a separate piece.
Returning to Gauteng, the province’s population has grown sizeably in the past two decades. In 2001, Gauteng had a population of nine-million residents, which today is estimated at more than 15-million.
In this period, while Gauteng has welcomed more than six-million residents, it has not upgraded its infrastructure to accommodate them.
The City of Johannesburg alone faces a water infrastructure deficit of about R27bn, as its year-on-year water infrastructure expenditure is a third of the city’s needs.
Consequently, as its infrastructure faces immense pressure from a population size it cannot accommodate, leaks then begin to emerge.
For Gauteng residents, images of burst pipes are too familiar. On average, Gauteng municipalities lose 40% of their water (or non-revenue water). While a portion of this goes to indigent residents, the vast majority is lost through leaks.
More than consumers being unable to access water due to leaks, municipalities also cannot make revenue on water lost, resulting in less funding towards infrastructure.
In addition to water losses through leaks, various municipalities in Gauteng over-consume. Per population size, Rand Water sets consumption targets.
OPINION | Capable leadership ultimate solution to Gauteng water crisis
Image: iStock
As spring and summer approach, Gauteng and surrounding provinces face another water crisis.
Sadly, this has become the new normal for our country, after years of failure to upgrade our infrastructure for our growing population.
We have been unprepared in previous seasons, including last year, resulting in dire consequences. This season, and for those to come, we ought to not only prepare ourselves for periods of water shortages – but also, as citizens, take greater responsibility in ensuring the quality provision of our basic services. This includes electing stable local councils.
Gauteng’s bulk water supplier, Rand Water, services a population of about 14-million people, including parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West. It shares its service areas with the Vaal Central and Magalies Water Boards, which face imminent bankruptcy. A fuller discussion on the deterioration of our water bodies nationally requires a separate piece.
Returning to Gauteng, the province’s population has grown sizeably in the past two decades. In 2001, Gauteng had a population of nine-million residents, which today is estimated at more than 15-million.
In this period, while Gauteng has welcomed more than six-million residents, it has not upgraded its infrastructure to accommodate them.
The City of Johannesburg alone faces a water infrastructure deficit of about R27bn, as its year-on-year water infrastructure expenditure is a third of the city’s needs.
Consequently, as its infrastructure faces immense pressure from a population size it cannot accommodate, leaks then begin to emerge.
For Gauteng residents, images of burst pipes are too familiar. On average, Gauteng municipalities lose 40% of their water (or non-revenue water). While a portion of this goes to indigent residents, the vast majority is lost through leaks.
More than consumers being unable to access water due to leaks, municipalities also cannot make revenue on water lost, resulting in less funding towards infrastructure.
In addition to water losses through leaks, various municipalities in Gauteng over-consume. Per population size, Rand Water sets consumption targets.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Joburg Water’s dangerous lies hurtling us towards Day Zero
Consider the Cities of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, of similar population sizes. While Ekurhuleni, with about four-million residents, consumes 1,000ml daily; in contrast, Tshwane uses 750ml per day, demonstrating more efficient water use.
Of further concern is a comparison of Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg's consumptions. While Johannesburg has two-million more residents than Ekurhuleni, their difference in consumption is 650ML, which is 100ml shy of Tshwane's daily consumption.
Gauteng residents must remember that municipalities account to them – and that they are not at the behest of bad governance. In constitutional democracy, our governments are of our choosing. Residents must therefore demand action, as employers would with employees. This includes demanding from municipalities:
The ultimate solution to Gauteng’s water crisis, and water issues plaguing our whole country, is electing capable leadership. We need municipal councils that serve residents and not party politics.
READER LETTER | Gauteng crumbling infrastructure sign of urban decay
READER LETTER | Water shortage political trickery
ANDILE TSHONA | Decisive leadership is the keyto saving water, avoiding crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos