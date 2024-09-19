The department of planning, monitoring and evaluation (DPME) plays the role of managing the government’s overall planning framework and oversight of institutional planning.
- Ramokgopa is minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation
OPINION | Collaboration between government, business and civil society crucial
Partnerships important to realise SA's sustainable goals
Image: GCIS
SA has made significant strides towards achieving its development goals. Among the accomplishments of SA’s democratic dispensation have been the reduction in the poverty rate, the increase in school enrolment and access to healthcare services.
Yet, challenges remain in realising SA’s development goals and to provide
opportunities for all. There is much do be done to meet the goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals and the continental Agenda 2063.
To advance the work of meeting SA’s development goals, we should continue to pursue stronger coordination within government, and to foster greater collaboration between government, business, civil society and other stakeholders.
Since 1994, the SA Government has undertaken planning reforms to support better coordination and towards the realisation of development goals. Four waves of planning reform can be identified during the course of democracy, namely, setting the foundations of planning; driving coordination and intergovernmental relations; planning, monitoring and evaluation at the centre of government; and advancing the institutionalisation of planning.
These four waves reflect major strides towards the institutionalisation of planning in SA, and provide insight on how to better support integrated planning for the seventh democratic administration of government and beyond.
