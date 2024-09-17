OPINION | Two-pot pension system exposes glaring exploitation

What is most alarming, however, is the systemic disregard for the wage gap and economic inequality that plague SA. In 2022, 75% of SA’s workforce earned less than R5,800 per month, while a basic food basket for an average household costs R5,300.
This gap is starkly evident in sectors like retail, where it would take a Woolworths worker 21 months to earn what the company’s CEO makes in a single day. Such disparities are not just statistical anomalies; they are symptoms of a broader economic system that refuses to reckon with wage equity or provide workers with fair wages for their labour. And the two-pot system is not a well thought out or proactive remedial action to address a question of inequality.
Furthermore, while billions of rand in pension funds accumulate, these funds are primarily invested in private entities that serve the interests of the minority ruling class rather than advancing the needs of the working class. The pension savings of millions of workers are perpetuating the wealth of the elite, leaving workers no closer to financial security or meaningful economic participation.
This misuse of workers' pension contributions is not only unethical but demonstrates the entrenched nature of SA's capitalist system – one that extracts wealth from the very people it exploits.
The labour movement, too, must shoulder some responsibility for these developments. SA’s labour unions and worker representatives are historically vocal about workers' rights, but their inconsistency has fallen short of ensuring that workers' pension contributions are used to advance their long-term benefit.
Instead of directing these funds into job-creating investments or productive industries that can secure workers' futures, the labour movement has allowed these funds to be absorbed by private interests that exacerbate inequality.
The future of labour in Africa is one that demands a new kind of organising, where workers are conscientised to view themselves not merely as consumers or passive bodies to be exploited but as stakeholders in the broader economic system.
Research into labour markets across the continent shows that the nature of work is rapidly changing, with increased automation, informalisation and precarious employment becoming the norm.
In this context, it is more important than ever for workers to be involved in decision-making processes – whether regarding their pensions, wages, or working conditions. A labour movement that merely reacts to the whims of capital will never adequately serve the working class.
To ensure a future where labour is not just an instrument of capital, workers must be organised in ways that recognise their central role in shaping the economy.
The two-pot pension system has laid bare the fragility of SA’s working class, but it has also revealed the failures of capital to protect the interests of workers. The time has come for a labour movement that is proactive in shaping a future of inclusive growth – one that genuinely serves the needs of the people rather than preserving the wealth of the few.
- Mahlangu is a community activist at Not In My Name International. She writes in her personal capacity.
