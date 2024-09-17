The recent march by unemployed Soweto youth to the offices of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero to demand jobs in the metro should be viewed with worrying lenses.
- Dr Meyer is the managing director of the Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College
OPINION | Holistic approach needed to solve youth joblessness
Education remains key driver in creating job opportunities
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The recent march by unemployed Soweto youth to the offices of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero to demand jobs in the metro should be viewed with worrying lenses.
The march by hundreds of unemployed and frustrated youth might not be the trigger of a “Soweto spring uprising” like the Arab Spring of a decade ago, but it is a clear sign that the youth unemployment rate, coupled with an elevated poverty level, is a ticking time bomb in the country.
Outcries from unemployed youth and numerous opposition parties on the effectiveness of the government’s initiatives in addressing this scourge have become a regular feature within the media space.
Addressing this challenge, however, needs to move past being a mere numbers game but rather a holistic approach that focuses on education, work experience and regional disparities, if the country is to have any hope of gradually turning the tide and avoiding more protests by unemployed youth.
The numbers speak volumes. As of the second quarter of 2024, the unemployment rate among young South Africans aged 15 to 34 has soared to an alarming 46.1%, starkly overshadowing the national unemployment rate of 33.5%. Unemployed South Africans increased by 158,000, reaching 8.4-million, marking the highest unemployment figure since 2008. This data does not just reflect economic hardship; it highlights a looming social crisis that threatens the fabric of our society.
The exclusion of youth from the labour market is not merely a statistic but a pressing call for action. The approach to resolving youth unemployment must be innovative and grounded in empirical evidence. The Labour Market Dynamics in SA report for 2022 reveals a significant disparity in employment outcomes between youth with work experience and those without. Notably, persons with a higher level of education stand a better chance of being employed.
Education remains a key driver in curbing youth unemployment, as according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the 2nd Quarter of 2024 and Stats SA, most unemployed individuals had an education level below grade 12, while those who had finished their grade 12 year represented about 34%. Graduates had the lowest share of unemployment at 10.7%.
The implications of this data underscore the critical need for experiential learning, leadership, internships, apprenticeships and workplace exposure programmes.
Education is frequently hailed as the great equaliser, yet the current state of youth employment starkly reveals the substantial barriers to accessing higher education. These challenges are exacerbated by the limited availability of first-year spaces at public universities and the government’s restrictions on NSFAS grants, which are only available to students who secure admission to a public university or TVET college.
The data further reveals that individuals with tertiary education are significantly more successful in transitioning from unemployment or inactivity into employment than those without a matric certificate. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that young women face additional, often insurmountable, barriers. The unemployment rate among young women reached 50.1% in the second quarter of 2024, exacerbating already existing gender disparities within the labour market.
These challenges are not isolated; they are systemic. Young women are hindered by lower absorption rates and labour force participation due to additional family responsibilities, which limit their educational attainment and career progression. Addressing these disparities requires policy intervention and a cultural shift.
The youth unemployment crisis in SA is not just an economic issue but a moral one, which demands a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach, including education reform, skills development initiatives and targeted employment programmes.
Addressing youth unemployment is about more than just numbers as we move forward. It is about building a society that values and invests in its future – its youth.
