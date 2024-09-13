OPINION | Multilingualism is vital, it’s gateway to cultural empathy and understanding

While English presents a lens through which we communicate, it is not the language most South Africans communicate in. IsiZulu comes first, then isiXhosa. English is fourth on the list. Forty-two percent of our population speak Nguni languages that are mutually intelligible.
Being open to the nuances and contexts of another’s culture, as expressed through a different language, promotes consensus building and is essential for multicultural societies like our own.
Beyond the benefits for wider society, multilingualism relies on individuals – and that’s where engaging with more than one language shines. Multilingualism is more than just a practical skill; it’s a gateway to a host of cognitive and personal benefits. Beyond enhancing problem-solving and memory, engaging with multiple languages sharpens overall brain function and delays cognitive decline.
It opens doors to richer career opportunities, especially in local and global fields, and (as a corollary to improving one’s ability to grow more empathetic) allows for more creative thinking. Then there’s the ever-important underlying notion of confidence – being allowed to think and express oneself in the language of your choosing puts us all on the front foot, allowing ideas and communication to flow without semantic nitpicking and ill-suited translations. Confidence in self-expression translates across social milieux and, arguably, promotes greater interaction with others.
Given our history, during which English and Afrikaans were given status and developed as languages of and with power while African languages were deliberately underdeveloped, it is incumbent on us in a democratic SA to redress past inequalities in the provisioning, development, and status of all our languages.
Given the numerous benefits for the individual and the collective, our nation’s multilingualism is a resource that needs to be cherished and nourished – a focus on African languages does not come at the expense of attaining English. In a democratic and multilingual society, people are not denied access to or use of any language.
Young readers are particularly critical to keeping our tradition of multilingualism alive. That is why platforms that allow young readers and writers to engage with content in their own language are so important. These platforms serve a critical purpose because they motivate the use of multilingualism in more powerful domains such as education and our broader economy.
The research tells us that the best way to learn an additional language is to ensure a full grasp of the home language, and that the skills are transferred to the new language. If we do not support the development of African languages in general, and especially in education, we compromise the ability of our children to learn English. English only, or English mainly, especially in a country with the highest inequality in the world, means that most of our children, who speak African languages as home languages, are denied access to English because we do not take their languages into account with continued under-resourcing.
- Musthan is executive director at Fundza Literacy Trust
OPINION | Multilingualism is vital, it’s gateway to cultural empathy and understanding
Development of African languages helps children learn English
Modernity breathes life into paradoxes like no other era of human history. As a species, we’ve never been more connected to one another, yet social isolation is on the rise; or consider the observable truth that we live in an age of excess and plenty and, yet, too many still go without.
But most confusing of all is that our world is simultaneously expanding and shrinking – that is to say, we are more aware of far-flung cultures and pockets of humanity than ever before. But with every new cultural frontier open to us, the greater our awareness becomes of just how similar we all are.
Of course, contexts may change the colour of the experience, but not the underlying emotion and understanding.
Despite this growing understanding of one another, some hangovers from previous eras persist. One would think that the negative side to the patriotism of yesteryear – the blind, uncritical, and unquestioning fanaticism – would be diminished as we constantly learn more about one another, but criticise a foreign state or culture and the conversation devolves into a shouting match of whataboutisms propped up by notions of otherness.
In a diverse society, understanding one another is critical to building a harmonious and better future for everyone. One could argue that English has become the lingua franca of urban life in SA and, as such, has played an important role in the overall functioning of our society.
While this may be true, too many South Africans do not have access to English in a way that gives them cultural and economic capital, and so it remains insufficient as a vehicle for social cohesion and instead becomes a way of further entrenching our existing inequalities.
But speaking in a shared language does not necessarily mean we understand one another. On the surface, communication is the domain of semantics and the definitions of the words we use – but without cultural context, our shared understanding may not be as shared as we first believe.
Multilingualism is part and parcel of our diversity. But multilingualism isn’t just about speaking different languages; it’s a gateway to cultural empathy and understanding. Language and culture are inextricably linked and by engaging in multiple languages, we begin our exposure to the cultural subtleties that inform the thinking and context of an individual.
