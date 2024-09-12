OPINION | Destigmatise mental health to prevent premature deaths

Ninety percent of the people who come to me for psychotherapy report that they only need a WhatsApp, phone call, or quick check-in from their loved ones a few times a week to improve their sense of belonging and connection.
Generally, girls and women are socialised to be more open about our emotions and “tend to and befriend” others. This helps us to establish and maintain psychologically intimate relationships with others, thus providing somewhat of a buffer to mental struggles.
I am aware that teenage boys are possibly the most difficult group to try to talk to. Usually, any attempt to elicit emotional content is met with rebuffs and one-word responses. Angry, irritable young men are challenging to connect with.
We assume that they will be okay, but they are likely to self-medicate and withdraw instead of reaching out for support and treatment. Cannabis, alcohol, tobacco and vaping are easily accessible and serve to enhance the cool, party-boy persona that so many depressed young men work hard to establish.
Behind the therapy door, their anger and bravado dissolve into abject despair and desolation. Many of them acknowledge wanting to die because they feel like a failure or because they feel that they are under too much pressure from their families to provide financially or to achieve career goals that seem unattainable. Behind an angry, aggressive young man frequently lies fear, trauma and depression.
The young men who have been able to access campus or school psychological services are the lucky ones. How do we help all the others walking wounded out there? By the simple act of checking in with our boys.
Do not underestimate the power of simply asking someone how they are doing and acknowledging your struggles in these conversations. Our vulnerability invites others to let down their guard and allows them to ask for help.
In the words of the late Ricky Rick, whom we also lost to suicide: “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m about to be out, but if you never see me or hear from me again, I want you to remember that you have to take care of the people that are close to you. Make sure they are safe.”
- Dr Vorster is clinical psychologist in the School of Clinical Medicine, University of the Free State
OPINION | Destigmatise mental health to prevent premature deaths
Suicide is the second leading cause of loss of life among young people
This year, the World Health Organisation’s theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is “Changing the narrative on suicide”, encouraging everyone to destigmatise mental health in our daily interactions:
“The call to action encourages everyone to start the conversation on suicide and suicide prevention. Every conversation, no matter how small, contributes to a supportive and understanding society. By initiating these vital conversations, we can break down barriers, raise awareness and create better cultures of support.”
The importance of this message is underscored by the statistics – suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 15-29 in our country; in 2019, SA reported 13,774 deaths by suicide and 10,861 of these deaths were men, a staggering 79%. We should focus on how to talk to our youth – in particular our male youths – about mental illness.
In providing psychotherapy to many people from this demographic, my observations are that we tend to speak less to male teenagers and young adults than we do to their female counterparts. Family and friends tend to assume that these deep-voiced, confident-looking young men are fine.
That they will ask if they need help, even though many of my male patients describe feeling incredibly lonely. Longing for their parents and siblings to touch base with them more frequently and ask them about how they are doing psychologically.
