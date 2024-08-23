OPINION | Launch of wealth tax does not address SA's inequality

SA's staggering levels of inequality have recently prompted discussions about the introduction of a wealth tax on the rich, a measure touted as a solution to the nation's socioeconomic problems.
The idea has gained traction, especially after the recent G20 Ministerial Declaration on International Tax Cooperation, where global leaders committed to ensuring that the ultra-wealthy contribute their fair share to the public purse.
However, while such a tax may seem like a progressive step towards addressing inequality, it risks being a superficial fix that fails to tackle the systemic issues at play.
The G20's commitment to taxing the ultra-rich is undoubtedly a significant achievement, especially in a global context where wealth concentration has reached unprecedented levels. The Oxfam report on wealth inequality paints a stark picture, particularly for SA. It highlights how the country’s top 1% control an increasingly disproportionate share of wealth, worsening the gap between rich and poor. The report underscores that while the global economy stagnates, the wealth of billionaires, including SA's richest, continues to surge.
The concentration of wealth in SA is stark. The five richest individuals in the country collectively hold about $29bn (about R515bn).
The proposition of a wealth tax, especially one modelled after international standards, seems like a reasonable approach. However, the reality is that simply increasing taxes on the rich will not automatically translate into a more equitable society. As Zucman's report highlights, even with a 2% wealth tax, billionaires would still enjoy a net-of-tax return on their wealth of 5.5% per year, far outpacing the economic growth of many countries. This reality underscores the limitations of taxation as a stand-alone tool for addressing inequality.
Moreover, the implementation of such a tax in SA faces significant challenges. The country’s tax administration infrastructure is already overburdened, and enforcing a wealth tax effectively would require substantial improvements in capacity and transparency. Without these, the risk of tax evasion and capital flight could undermine the goals the tax seeks to achieve. Additionally, the political will to sustain such a tax amid pushback from powerful economic elites remains uncertain.
SA digs into reserves to service debt
For SA, the focus must extend beyond taxation to include broader structural reforms that address the root causes of inequality. This includes investing in education, healthcare and infrastructure – public goods that can enhance social mobility and reduce the wealth gap over time. These investments are critical for creating a more inclusive economy where wealth is generated and distributed more equitably, rather than concentrated in the hands of a few.
Additionally, there needs to be a concerted effort to tackle the structural barriers that perpetuate inequality, such as discriminatory labour markets, lack of access to capital for small businesses and the historical legacy of apartheid that continues to marginalise large segments of the population. Without addressing these foundational issues, a wealth tax, no matter how well-intentioned, will be nothing more than a band-aid on a deep, festering wound.
With finance minister Enoch Godongwana having signed onto the recent G20 finance ministers' declaration on taxing the rich, it will be interesting to see how, and if, this gets implemented in SA.
However, translating this international commitment into actionable policy domestically will require overcoming substantial political and administrative hurdles. Whether Godongwana can navigate these challenges to enforce a wealth tax that genuinely addresses inequality remains to be seen.
While the global push for taxing the rich represents a step in the right direction, it is not a silver bullet for SA's inequality crisis. The country needs a multifaceted approach that combines fair taxation with deep structural reforms aimed at creating a more just and equitable society.
The conversation must move beyond the simplistic notion of a wealth tax and towards a more comprehensive strategy that addresses the underlying causes of poverty and inequality. Only then can SA hope to build a future where prosperity is shared by all, rather than hoarded by a few.
