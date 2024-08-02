SA needs socioeconomic growth to meet NDP goals

With a few years left until 2030, pressure is high to accelerate socioeconomic progress in SA to meet the target of National Development Plan and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
This is a golden thread connecting a range of contributions in last week’s 3-Decades of Democracy Conference held at the University of Johannesburg’s arts and culture centre.
The conference vigorously reflected on the state of SA 30 years into its democracy.
The conference featured deputy president Paul Mashatile and other distinguished speakers from the public sector, academia, business and civil society. It was aimed at fostering a national discourse through research and dynamic social dialogue.
Several thought-provoking topics were ventilated at length through panel discussions and plenaries. Deliberations focused on SA’s transformation in its various dimensions, social, economic and global transformations, as well as strengthening democratic institutions, public sector reforms, social cohesion, inequality and promoting inclusive development over the past 30 years.
It was pleasing to see the youth and in particular students from the universities that participated, namely UJ, University of Witwatersrand (Wits) and North West University (NWU), contributing to the engagements on current policy issues and their implications for future SA. This clearly indicated that achieving the NDP goals requires all hands on deck. Parallel to this, the department of performance, monitoring and evaluation (DPME) is also engaging with social partners through the National Economic Development and Labour Council .
Our submissions as the DPME were based on the 30-year Review of SA’s Democracy, which we released publicly in May this year. We highlighted that SA is no doubt a better country today in contrast to 30 years ago.
There is so much to celebrate about SA given the progress achieved thus far. Yet, there is still so much to be done towards the 2030 development targets. We must find durable solutions to the perennial challenges of slow economic growth, de-industrialisation, unemployment, inequality and poverty. While the government has a big role to play in addressing these challenges, this is a shared responsibility with all sectors of society.
Among the successes is that SA has maintained a stable democracy and made much progress in expanding infrastructure for the delivery of basic services. Household access to electricity, piped water and sanitation were all above 80% by 2022.
About 13.7-million people (close to a quarter of the population) have been provided with homes between 1994 and 2022 through various social housing programmes – an unprecedented scale anywhere globally.
There is much progress towards universal access to early childhood development and school completion, universal school enrolment and educational attainment, and an expansion in the provision of student financial aid for higher education.
Access to healthcare has improved owing to key government policies in this regard. As a combined effect, levels of poverty have reduced and the material conditions of millions of households have improved.
There are several contrasts to draw across the system that must inform the country’s strategic planning going forward.
Economic transformation and empowerment have been slow, indicated among other things, by ownership of productive land, income inequality, ownership and control of large firms and the formal economy.
There are lingering socioeconomic inequalities, corruption, unemployment, poverty and crime that still affect millions of South Africans and impede the country’s development.
Key policies and programmes must be evaluated to understand opportunities for enhancing efficacy, and where challenges are identified, corrective steps must be taken timeously.
I am hopeful that the conference and the 30-Year Review report would influence directions for research and policy analysis that some of the participants can take forward.
- Mashamba is a deputy director-general: evaluation, evidence & knowledge systems at DPME in the presidency
