Gambling addiction can tear families apart

In response to this growing issue, the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation has been at the forefront of providing support and solutions. For 20 years, the foundation has been dedicated to mitigating the adverse effects of gambling addiction. Our commitment to offering free and confidential counselling and treatment for problem gamblers and their families is unwavering. Over the past 18 years, we have treated more than 18,500 people, demonstrating our extensive reach and impact.
We recognise that behind every statistic is a person, a family and a community affected by gambling-related harm. Our initiatives are designed to provide comprehensive support for families through family counselling intervention, from helpline services to face-to-face counselling sessions.
We employ a multidisciplinary approach, involving psychologists, social workers, and financial advisers to address the various aspects of gambling addiction. Through awareness campaigns and educational programmes, we aim to inform and equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions and avoid the pitfalls of gambling addiction.
The broader societal impact of problem gambling cannot be overstated. It threatens the very fabric of our communities, undermining the values of solidarity and mutual support that Madiba envisioned for our nation. Families torn apart by gambling addiction often experience financial ruin, emotional distress, and social isolation.
Children in these families are particularly vulnerable, facing disruptions in their education and development due to the instability caused by a gambling-addicted parent.
Moreover, the economic burden of problem gambling extends beyond the individual and their immediate family. It places a strain on social services, healthcare systems, and the broader economy. The costs associated with treating gambling addiction, providing social support, and addressing the consequences of gambling-related crime are substantial. These resources could be better used in initiatives aimed at uplifting communities and reducing poverty.
As we reflect on the impact of problem gambling, it is crucial to consider the steps we can take as a society to address this issue. This includes advocating for stronger regulations on gambling advertising, increasing funding for treatment and support services, and promoting public awareness about the risks of gambling addiction.
Addressing problem gambling is not just about mitigating its immediate effects but also about safeguarding the future of our communities. It is about ensuring that every individual can live a life of dignity and purpose, free from the destructive cycle of addiction.
- Simelane-Quntana is executive director of the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation.
Gambling addiction can tear families apart
Solutions include stronger regulations on gambling advertising and more funding for treatment
Image: 123RF
Nelson Mandela once said: “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life.”
As we celebrated Madiba’s birthday last month, we reflected on how we, as a society, are addressing the challenges and threats facing our communities, particularly the poor.
One such challenge, often overshadowed by other pressing issues, is the impact of problem gambling on low-income individuals and their families. As the most vulnerable in our society face these threats, let us reflect on how we can – to paraphrase Madiba – deliver them justice and the right to dignity.
SA is known for having one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, however, it remains one of the most unequal societies in the world, with a Gini index of 0.67. The Gini index measures the extent to which the distribution of income or consumption among individuals or households within an economy deviates from a perfectly equal distribution.
A Gini index of 0 represents perfect equality, while an index of 100 implies perfect inequality.
In this context of the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment, the allure of gambling presents a particularly dangerous temptation for those with less disposable income.
Their intention to gamble is no longer social or recreational and shifts to gambling being used as an additional income stream and in turn places these punters at a higher risk of developing a gambling problem. Research has shown that the propensity to gamble in SA was estimated at 3% in 2004, the highest compared to other countries.
In response to this growing issue, the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation has been at the forefront of providing support and solutions. For 20 years, the foundation has been dedicated to mitigating the adverse effects of gambling addiction. Our commitment to offering free and confidential counselling and treatment for problem gamblers and their families is unwavering. Over the past 18 years, we have treated more than 18,500 people, demonstrating our extensive reach and impact.
We recognise that behind every statistic is a person, a family and a community affected by gambling-related harm. Our initiatives are designed to provide comprehensive support for families through family counselling intervention, from helpline services to face-to-face counselling sessions.
We employ a multidisciplinary approach, involving psychologists, social workers, and financial advisers to address the various aspects of gambling addiction. Through awareness campaigns and educational programmes, we aim to inform and equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions and avoid the pitfalls of gambling addiction.
The broader societal impact of problem gambling cannot be overstated. It threatens the very fabric of our communities, undermining the values of solidarity and mutual support that Madiba envisioned for our nation. Families torn apart by gambling addiction often experience financial ruin, emotional distress, and social isolation.
Children in these families are particularly vulnerable, facing disruptions in their education and development due to the instability caused by a gambling-addicted parent.
Moreover, the economic burden of problem gambling extends beyond the individual and their immediate family. It places a strain on social services, healthcare systems, and the broader economy. The costs associated with treating gambling addiction, providing social support, and addressing the consequences of gambling-related crime are substantial. These resources could be better used in initiatives aimed at uplifting communities and reducing poverty.
As we reflect on the impact of problem gambling, it is crucial to consider the steps we can take as a society to address this issue. This includes advocating for stronger regulations on gambling advertising, increasing funding for treatment and support services, and promoting public awareness about the risks of gambling addiction.
Addressing problem gambling is not just about mitigating its immediate effects but also about safeguarding the future of our communities. It is about ensuring that every individual can live a life of dignity and purpose, free from the destructive cycle of addiction.
