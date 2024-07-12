MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA | Ministers in GNU must drive policies aligned with National Development Plan

After the swearing-in of the new executive, members have “hit the ground running” and responded to the clarion call of the President “to draw on our energy strength to turn our dream for a better SA into reality”. It is expected that the work of the GNU will continue to be guided by the National Development Plan: Vision 2030 (NDP), which was adopted in 2012 and remains our country’s lodestar for inclusive prosperity.
On its part, the GNU and the new executive in particular cabinet ministers are expected to play a crucial role in aligning policies of their departments with the NDP. Prior to implementation, all government policies shall pass through the cabinet process. This ensures collective decision-making, transparency, and alignment with the broader national goals. It is essential that all the GNU ministers drive policies aligned with the NDP and the GNU Statement of Intent. This alignment is important for a cohesive government, focused on common objectives and shared goals.
The department of planning, monitoring and evaluation (DPME) will play a central role in policy coordination to ensure systematic analysis and reviews prior development, authorisation and implementation of any new policies. This will ensure that cabinet approval is premised on a robust framework for policy communication, ensuring alignment, clarity, and accountability. This role is critical in ensuring that policies align with national priorities, including those outlined in the NDP and upholds a “Whole-of-Government Approach” by ensuring coordination across all departments and spheres of government.
The role of the DPME will be to ensure that policies are coherent, prevent duplication, fragmentation, and conflicting priorities. The process will foster consistency and stability across different clusters and departments. This clear alignment will allow parliament and citizens to hold the government accountable for progress towards meeting NDP targets.
As the national executive prepares for their work ahead through deliberation at the forthcoming extended cabinet lekgotla, it is expected that robust debates and engagements will ensue and under the leadership of President Ramaphosa, key and collective decisions will be taken and subsequently implemented. The policy unit will provide policy co-ordination, research and advisory services to the DPME, National Planning Commission (NPC), the presidency and executive. It will lead the research and update the progress the country makes on development objectives in the NDP and Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) in complementary efforts with the NPC and the DPME.
The policy unit will also work with the presidency in thinking ahead, scenario planning and spatial planning together with the think-tanks across the country in the spirit of the GNU, including labour and business.
The success of the GNU will largely depend on the common will and interest of SA.
Maropene Ramokgopa is the minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation.
As SA commemorates 30 years of freedom and democracy, our country should reflect on the strides made and the challenges experienced over the last three decades. Equally, we should chart a way forward for the next 30 years under the democratic dispensation.
The recent successful and peaceful general elections are a clear testimony of the maturity of our constitutional democracy. In his inauguration speech on June 19 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa underscored the resilience of our young democracy when he said: “The voters of SA did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone. They have directed us to work together to address their plight and realise their aspirations. They have expressed their appreciation of the past 30 years of democracy”.
President Ramaphosa argued that the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) after the elections “is a moment of profound significance”. Equally, the GNU represents a cooperative effort among 11 political parties. Accordingly, these parties have shown commitment to work together to take the country forward, in particular at level of the executive as well as at the national and provincial legislatures.
As outlined in the statement of intent adopted by the political parties, the foundational principles of the GNU, include respect for the constitution, nonracialism, social justice, and evidence-based decision-making. At its core, the GNU aims to address the stubborn triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality while promoting stability and good governance.
As members of the GNU are gearing up to work in partnership towards growing the economy, better jobs, safer communities and a government that works for its people, we need to dissect how the executive will carry out its work going forward, take decisions and implement key programmes of government in line with the aspirations of our people especially focusing on the roles and responsibilities of the national executive. Against this background, the President on June 30 announced in accordance with his constitutional mandate, the new national executive to constitute the seventh democratic administration under the GNU. In this regard, the new executive comprises a diversity of political parties reflecting the outcome of the recent elections.
