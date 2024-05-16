On May 29, SA will hold its seventh elections since its dawn of democratic era 30 years ago.
In less than two weeks, the more than 27.79-million registered voters have an opportunity to change the course of the country’s history, if they match the turnout efforts of the historic 1994 elections that saw 88% of eligible voters show up to give practical meaning to democracy’s age-old mantra of governance “for the people and by the people”.
But as more voters become disillusioned by the power of the voter to bring change, we are unfortunately seeing less voters at the polls.
In 2024, SA has the highest number of registered voters, yet many of those voters do not believe their votes matter. Listening to the predictions of political parties and polling agencies, voters, particularly undecided voters, feel like the election result will be no different from years before. This could not be further from the truth. High voter turnout, especially by the millions of undecided voters, could make these the most unpredictable and exciting elections this country has ever seen.
Over the past 30 years voter turnout has slowly declined. In the 2019 national and provincial elections official turnout was down to 66%, while in 2021 at the last local government election turnout plummeted to 45%. In both cases, what should concern us more is that the decreasing turnout does not include the millions of people who are of voting age but not registered.
Simplified strategies that undecided voters can use
Vote for what you want to see happen in the country and hold party leaders accountable
In 2019, the party with the most voters got just more than 10-million votes. This means if all the unregistered voters showed up and voted for the same party, that party would have been bigger than the biggest party in that election. That is power. But even if they did not vote for the same party, their participation would have reduced the percentage of the largest party from 57% to well below 50%.
Undecided and disillusioned voters do not understand the power they hold in this election. Paralysed by uncertainty, many undecided voters either say they are overwhelmed by too many options or that among the many options they cannot find any good options.
Many undecided voters think that it hurts the parties when then do not show up, when in fact the opposite holds true. When undecided voters stay home on election day, it makes it easier for parties to get a bigger percentage because there are less voters to convince and less voters are needed to get a high percentage.
Elections are decided by the voters, but only by the voters who show up. It is important that at a minimum, undecided voters decide to show up. Show up for themselves and for the country, even if they are yet to decide how to use their vote on May 29. To make the decision easier there are five strategies undecided voters can use:
On May 29, if undecided voters show up in their millions, we may just get an election that pushes SA into a new era of politics and democracy.
