Men needed to end gender-based violence

While there are indeed cases of gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated against men, GBV is a crime that is overwhelmingly targeted at women, children, and the elderly. There are reasons for this, and the one most offered is the patriarchal nature of our society, where men enjoy markedly more advantages than women - a systematic issue that has been that way for ages.

The message that has been echoed by gender activists is that men, being the most common perpetrators of violence against women, need to be more active in helping to end the scourge of GBV. Instead of making GBV a problem that women need to survive, men are encouraged to play their part in finding solutions.

Two young men are actively heeding this call and taking up the GBV fight. Siyabonga Khusela and Luyolo Lengisi formed a collective known as #LangaforMen in 2019. Khusela and Lengisi are only 22 years old and have chosen to dedicate their young lives to the fight against gender-based violence, which is as rife in Langa as it is in most townships across the country.

Through myriad interventions and messaging, the duo is serious about being part of the solution when it comes to GBV and other social ills. Besides both being from Langa, the township most famous for bringing us the late great Brenda Fassie, the two young men have a common GBV story to tell as they both have experienced violence in their homes.

“Growing up in the township, we have watched our mothers being the victims and now we want to see a SA where all genders co-exist equally; where men and women and LGBTQI+ people enjoy the same freedoms as men in our society,” says Lengisi.

The seed for action took root when the duo was involved in a Women’s Month youth summit in August 2019.