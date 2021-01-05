Zuma is despicable but Zondo's bias is also wrong

Former president Jacob Zuma is an abominable figure who put this country and nation through a corruption-ridden and power-abusing period. His scandalous and discreditable reputation reverberates through time. But he’s no more villainous than either his delusional predecessor, Thabo Mbeki or, his feckless successor, Cyril Ramaphosa. Curiously, both Mbeki and Zuma were delusional in their own different ways and suffered tragically humiliating ends to their public careers.



Incidentally, Messrs Mbeki, Zuma and Ramaphosa come from the same power-abusing generation, born between 1939 and 1956, against which the so-called Sixties - whose generation begins in 1957 and ends in 1971 - was ferociously remonstrating. Apropos, part of this power-hungry generation, born between 1952 and 1954, are now heads of states in a handful of countries, including Ji Xinping of China, whence the iniquitous coronavirus originated, are the reason 2020 became such a tragically disastrous year unheard of since the Spanish flu, circa 1918...