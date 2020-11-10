At present, cash is still king in many African countries

Digital payments are key to financial inclusion

Every day, hundreds of millions of payment transactions are completed across the African continent. They’re done using myriad technologies including cards, mobile money and digital payments.



By far the most, however, are in cash. Each of these competing payments is trying to dominate and defeat cash, with siloed “winner-takes-all” consumer payment offers. But which payment type can most effectively promote financial inclusion, helping grow economies and jobs along the way?..