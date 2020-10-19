Black women are rewriting the narrative on hair

We carry our ancestors in our hair

Few things in the world inspire as much debate as black women’s hair. Our hair has been greatly politicised and as a result, has been the subject of policing since time immemorial.



But black hair, before it was a subject of debate, was a mark of identity. In early African civilisations, hairstyles were indicative of one’s tribal affiliation, family background and even social status...