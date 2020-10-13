Forcing hand of government will undermine fight against pandemic
Contralesa must hold its horses on initiation schools
During my teenager stage, I voluntarily took a decision to undergo a passage to manhood – koma. I endured five weeks in the bush to partake in this transition to manhood. Upon my return, I made it a habit to visit boys at the mountain every winter season to familiarise myself more with the practice as I am from a family that operates an initiation school in my area. I was one of those people left dismayed by the government's decision to suspend initiation school this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But as a patriotic citizen, I had to respect the decision by the president to suspend this sacred cultural practice.
As we got used to the new normal of living with this virus, other sectors were slowly getting back to operation to help our limping economy. But, I was left gobsmacked by the call of Contralesa to coerce the government to open initiation schools. ..
