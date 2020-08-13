Unlock the economy, not the virus

In yesterday's edition, Muzi Mahlambi, the KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson, gave a heart- wrenching account of his 23 days in hospital, 18 of them in ICU fighting for his life against Covid-19.



In that time, he witnessed six people die. "It was so traumatic because you know when doctors and nurses rally around one bed and run around with a lot of machines that there is serious trouble...