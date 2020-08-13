Opinion

Unlock the economy, not the virus

By sowetan - 13 August 2020 - 10:16

In yesterday's edition, Muzi Mahlambi, the KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson, gave a heart- wrenching account of his 23 days in hospital, 18 of them in ICU fighting for his life against Covid-19.

In that time, he witnessed six people die. "It was so traumatic because you know when doctors and nurses rally around one bed and run around with a lot of machines that there is serious trouble...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X