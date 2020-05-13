Nurses and midwives the backbone of our healthcare

May 12 is International Nurses Day, and 2020 is the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, as declared by the World Health Organisation.

As the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems prescient that, in early 2019, the WHO declared 2020 the Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

The intention of both the Year of the Nurse and Midwife and International Nurses Day (commemorated on May 12 annually) was to bring to light the profound impact that nurses and midwives have on the daily lives of the public. Nobody could have predicted that events in 2020 would so amplify and highlight the role nurses play across the globe.

Since its conception, nursing has been known to be both a science and an art. The history of nursing tells us that 2020 is also the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the first nurse scientist, who initiated the evolution of nursing. Thanks to her efforts, nurse scientists delved into the depths of science to position nursing as a profession. Now, across the globe, the nursing profession is rooted in its duty to humanity, as endorsed by the Nurses' Pledge of Service.

Closer to home, nursing in SA is guided by the philosophical beacons of light that form its core principles. Pioneered by Professor Charlotte Searle, they outline the myriad values that guide nursing activities and their service to humankind.