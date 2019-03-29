Challenge Agrizzi if not guilty

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi returned to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday, and as expected, continued to spill the beans, implicating high-profile politicians. He once again brought environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane into the spotlight in his damning testimony.

Answering questions, Agrizzi said he always thought the reason Bosasa maintained Mokonyane's favour was because of her political influence, which he said was used to freeze criminal proceedings in 2009, after the special investigating unit found that the company had bribed state officials to secure lucrative contracts.

Agrizzi said the company splurged out about R75m a year on bribes or "gratuities" to secure multibillion-rand deals via various contracts from provincial governments, state departments and the private sector between 2000 and 2016.

The forthright Agrizzi, who in his first testimony also revealed shocking details about the alleged corrupt relationship between Bosasa and high-ranking politicians, yesterday recalled two occasions where he saw Mokonyane allegedly receiving cash - the first being at a venue in Bryanston, Johannesburg.