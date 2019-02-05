Diplomacy prevails in apology

Sense has finally prevailed in an entirely unnecessary spat between the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) and various Western embassies in Pretoria.

News that envoys from Germany, the UK, the US, Switzerland and the Netherlands had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding that he act on corruption or risk losing future foreign direct investment had our international relations up in arms. And rightly so.

The move was unprecedented and bordered on interference by the five countries on internal affairs. It is not so much what they said but the manner in which they went about it which sent out an unfortunate message that these countries have little regard for the strong diplomatic channels that exist between them and SA.

Their message - that there should be "a clear, unqualified and manifest political commitment to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary and to honest and ethical business practices" if SA was to attract investors from their countries - could easily have been communicated using diplomatic channels.