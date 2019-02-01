Icasa, PSL must talk

The looming battle between the Premier Soccer League and the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) over mooted changes to broadcast legislation should be seen as necessary as we ponder who really gets to access domestic football on TV.

We have for some time highlighted the need for the PSL to accommodate the SABC in the scheduling of some matches, especially the big ones.

We noted how, on certain weekends, matches involving the country's biggest teams would be exclusively shown on pay channel SuperSport, with the SABC getting insignificant ones.