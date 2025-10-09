World

Signing of Gaza ceasefire agreement expected, source says

By Reuters - 09 October 2025 - 10:20
Image: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The signing of the agreement on the first stage of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 12pm Israel time, a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.

The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.

Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal, the first phase of Trump’s plan to end a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.

