Dozens killed in Gaza despite Trump’s call for Israel to halt bombing

Trump urges Hamas to move fast on his Gaza plan

Early on Saturday, Trump said he appreciated that Israel had “temporarily stopped the bombing”, and he urged Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, to move quickly on his plan “or else all bets will be off”.

“I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Hamas had drawn a welcoming response from Trump on Friday by saying it accepted certain key parts of his 20-point peace proposal, including ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal, and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian captives.

But the group has left some issues subject to further negotiation, as well as questions unanswered, such as whether it would be willing to disarm, a key demand from Israel to end the war.

Trump posted later on Saturday: “After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas.”

He said once Hamas agreed to it, a ceasefire would take effect, “the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal.” He did not elaborate.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel, which has shown little willingness to significantly pull back its forces. Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Before Trump’s post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement that the first stage of the plan calls for Hamas to free the hostages and for Israeli forces to “redeploy in a way” that they “continue to hold all of the controlling areas deep inside the Strip.”

A White House official said Trump was sending his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Egypt to finalise the technical details of the hostage release and discuss a lasting peace deal.

Egypt will also host delegations from Israel and Hamas on Monday, the country’s foreign ministry said.

Netanyahu said the intention of Israel and the US.was to limit the negotiations to a few days.

Netanyahu said he hoped to announce the return of the captives during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which lasts from October 6-13, all while the Israeli military remained deep in Gaza.

Hamas would be disarmed and Gaza demilitarised in the second phase of Trump’s plan, Netanyahu said, warning that it would happen either politically or militarily.

Trump’s plan sees the military eventually withdrawing to Gaza’s perimeter but does not lay out any time frame.

The prime minister spoke as tens of thousands took to the streets in Tel Aviv in support of a deal to end the war.

Hamas’ response to the plan drew optimistic statements from world leaders, who urged an end to the deadliest conflict involving Israel since its creation in 1948 and called for the release of Israelis still held in the enclave.