Saudi Arabia, nuclear-armed Pakistan sign mutual defence pact

By Maha El Dahan and Saeed Shah - 18 September 2025 - 12:05
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embrace each other on the day they sign a defence agreement, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 17, 2025.
Image: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a formal mutual defence pact on Wednesday in a move that significantly strengthens a decades-long security partnership amid heightened regional tensions.

The enhanced defence ties come as Gulf Arab states grow increasingly wary about the reliability of the US as their long-standing security guarantor. Israel's attack on Qatar last week heightened those concerns.

“This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalisation of long-standing and deep co-operation between our two countries,” a senior Saudi official told Reuters when asked about its timing.

Israel's attempt to kill the political leaders of Hamas with air strikes on Doha while they were discussing a ceasefire proposal Qatar is helping to mediate infuriated Arab countries.

The pact could shift the strategic calculus in a complex region. Allies of Washington, Gulf monarchies have sought to stabilise ties with Iran and Israel to resolve long-standing security concerns.

But the Gaza war has upended the region and Qatar has been subjected to direct hits twice in a year, once by Iran and once by Israel.

The Saudi deal comes months after Pakistan fought a brief military conflict with rival India in May.

India's ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on social media X on Thursday that India was aware of the development, adding it would study its implications for New Delhi’s security and for regional stability.

The senior Saudi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the need to balance relations with Pakistan's rival India, also a nuclear power.

“Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been. We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace whichever way we can.”

Asked whether Pakistan would be obliged to provide Saudi Arabia with a nuclear umbrella under the pact, the official said: “This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means.”

Pakistani state TV showed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, embracing after signing the agreement. In attendance was Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, regarded as the country's most powerful person.

“This agreement which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world aims to develop aspects of defence co-operation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

“The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” the Pakistani prime minister's office said.

Reuters

