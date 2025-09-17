The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday at least 50 people had died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya's coast on Sunday.
At least 50 dead after boat carrying Sudan refugees burns off Libya: IOM
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday at least 50 people had died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire off Libya's coast on Sunday.
The IOM said it had provided medical support to 24 survivors.
Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi during a Nato-backed uprising.
As of February, around 867,055 migrants from 44 nationalities were residing in Libya, according to IOM data.
Reuters
