World

Robert Redford, screen idol turned director and activist, dies at 89, publicist says

By Brendan O'Brien - 16 September 2025 - 15:40
Actor Robert Redford has died, aged 89.
Actor Robert Redford has died, aged 89.
Image: REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Actor Robert Redford, a Hollywood screen legend turned director, producer and influential supporter of independent films through his Sundance Institute, died on Tuesday at the age of 89, his publicist said.

Redford passed away at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah surrounded by his loved ones, Cindi Berger, CEO of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, said in an email to Reuters.

Berger did not disclose the cause of death.

Reuters

Tributes pour in for veteran US actress Betty White

Comedic actress Betty White died on Friday.
Entertainment
3 years ago

Hulk Hogan, who helped turn pro wrestling into billion-dollar spectacle, dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, the American sports and entertainment star who made professional wrestling a global phenomenon and loudly supported Donald Trump for ...
News
1 month ago

Legendary SA featherweight champ Israel Khonkobe dies at 76

Former SA featherweight boxing legend Israel “The Speed” Khonkobe has passed on, Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka has announced.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg