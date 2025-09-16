Robert Redford, screen idol turned director and activist, dies at 89, publicist says
By Brendan O'Brien - 16 September 2025 - 15:40
Actor Robert Redford has died, aged 89. Image: REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo
Actor Robert Redford, a Hollywood screen legend turned director, producer and influential supporter of independent films through his Sundance Institute, died on Tuesday at the age of 89, his publicist said.
Redford passed away at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah surrounded by his loved ones, Cindi Berger, CEO of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, said in an email to Reuters.
Berger did not disclose the cause of death.
Reuters
