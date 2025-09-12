World

Trump says his patience with Putin is running out

By Jarrett Renshaw, Katharine Jackson and Andrea Shalal - 13 September 2025 - 09:10
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump walk on the tarmac after arriving to attend a meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15 2025. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

US President Donald Trump says his patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin is running out — but stopped short of threatening new sanctions over the Ukraine war.

Asked on Friday if his patience with Putin had run out, Trump said: “Yeah, it's sort of running out — and running out fast.”

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he had long had a good relationship with Putin, but expressed frustration at his failure to end the war in Ukraine.

“We're going to have to come down very, very strong.”

Trump said sanctions on banks and oil were an option, with tariffs, but European countries also needed to participate.

“But I've already done it. I've done a lot,” Trump said, noting that India — one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil — was facing a 50% tariff on its exports to the US.

“That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal and it causes a rift with India,” he told the Fox & Friends programme. “And remember this: this is a Europe problem, much more than our problem.”

