World

Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

By Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray - 12 September 2025 - 09:10
The damaged National Museum of Yemen building in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa on September 11 2025.
The damaged National Museum of Yemen building in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa on September 11 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry said on Thursday the number of casualties in Israel's Wednesday attacks rose to 46 people killed and 165 wounded.

Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf, the latest in attacks and counterstrokes between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.

The attack followed an August 30 strike on Sanaa that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers in the first such assault to target senior officials.

“The strikes were carried out in response to attacks led by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel, during which unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles were launched towards Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it intercepted two launches from Yemen, a missile and a drone, operations for which the Houthis claimed responsibility.

The group's military spokesperson said the operation was also “within the framework of responding to the Israeli aggression against our country”.

Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

Reuters

Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday President Donald Trump would chair a meeting about Gaza at the White House on Wednesday, and added ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pope Leo sets day of fasting, prayers for peace on Friday

Pope Leo has asked catholics and other religious faithful to observe a day of fasting and prayers for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and other ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hiroshima warns against nuclear weapons as it marks 80 years since A-bomb

Exactly 80 years since an atomic bomb was used in war for the first time, thousands bowed their heads in prayer in Hiroshima on Wednesday as the ...
News
1 month ago

More Gazans die seeking aid and from hunger: burial shrouds in short supply

At least 40 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire and air strikes on Gaza on Monday, including 10 seeking aid, health authorities said, adding ...
News
1 month ago

Gaza death toll hits 60,000 as monitor demands action to avert famine

A worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza and immediate action is needed to avoid widespread death, a hunger monitor warned on Tuesday, as ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg