World

Former workers bid farewell to Giorgio Armani, who was 'like a father'

By Claudia Chieppa, Alex Fraser and Hanna Rantala - 07 September 2025 - 14:20
Silvana Armani, niece of late designer Giorgio Armani, is embraced outside the Armani/Teatro as Armani lies in state, following his death at the age of 91, in Milan, Italy September 7, 2025.
Silvana Armani, niece of late designer Giorgio Armani, is embraced outside the Armani/Teatro as Armani lies in state, following his death at the age of 91, in Milan, Italy September 7, 2025.
Image: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Former staff at Giorgio Armani's fashion empire joined crowds gathering on Sunday to pay their final respects to the designer who kept Italy at the forefront of global fashion.

The death of Armani at the age of 91 sparked an outpouring of international grief, with tributes flowing in from Hollywood celebrities and ordinary people alike.

“We are retired former employees and it was our duty and it was obvious that we would come here because it was a great privilege and honour to work for him,” said Ornella Gagliolo.

“For all of us, he was like a father, that I can tell you,” she told Reuters.

Armani died on Thursday after a five-decade career in which he built a business empire spanning haute couture to home furnishing, with his name becoming synonymous with elegant simplicity.

His wooden casket, adorned with white roses, was on display at a vast exhibition space at his company's headquarters in Milan where catwalk shows are held, surrounded by dozens of small lanterns on the floor.

His funeral on Monday will be held privately.

Silvana Armani, one of his nieces who worked alongside him, was among those paying tribute on Sunday.

Giorgio Armani had no children but worked with a trusted group of family members and long-term confidants who are expected to carry on running the business over which he exercised tight control.

Reuters

Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae dies at 40

Tsotsi actor Presley Chweneyagae has died at age 40, his manager Nina Morris Lee confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. Chweneyagae played the ...
S Mag
3 months ago

Jenna Clifford, 65, succumbs to cancer

Her daughters Shayna, Chanelle and Summer confirmed in a statement.
S Mag
3 months ago

Veteran actress Connie Chiume has died

Veteran actress Connie Chiume has died at the age of 72.
News
1 year ago

Radio personality Thabiso Sikwane died hours before her 50th birthday celebration

Radio broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane turned 50 in July but then scheduled her party on August 31 to celebrate with everyone but died on the morning of ...
S Mag
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages