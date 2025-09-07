Former staff at Giorgio Armani's fashion empire joined crowds gathering on Sunday to pay their final respects to the designer who kept Italy at the forefront of global fashion.
The death of Armani at the age of 91 sparked an outpouring of international grief, with tributes flowing in from Hollywood celebrities and ordinary people alike.
“We are retired former employees and it was our duty and it was obvious that we would come here because it was a great privilege and honour to work for him,” said Ornella Gagliolo.
“For all of us, he was like a father, that I can tell you,” she told Reuters.
Armani died on Thursday after a five-decade career in which he built a business empire spanning haute couture to home furnishing, with his name becoming synonymous with elegant simplicity.
His wooden casket, adorned with white roses, was on display at a vast exhibition space at his company's headquarters in Milan where catwalk shows are held, surrounded by dozens of small lanterns on the floor.
His funeral on Monday will be held privately.
Silvana Armani, one of his nieces who worked alongside him, was among those paying tribute on Sunday.
Giorgio Armani had no children but worked with a trusted group of family members and long-term confidants who are expected to carry on running the business over which he exercised tight control.
Reuters
Former workers bid farewell to Giorgio Armani, who was 'like a father'
Image: Claudia Greco/Reuters
Former staff at Giorgio Armani's fashion empire joined crowds gathering on Sunday to pay their final respects to the designer who kept Italy at the forefront of global fashion.
The death of Armani at the age of 91 sparked an outpouring of international grief, with tributes flowing in from Hollywood celebrities and ordinary people alike.
“We are retired former employees and it was our duty and it was obvious that we would come here because it was a great privilege and honour to work for him,” said Ornella Gagliolo.
“For all of us, he was like a father, that I can tell you,” she told Reuters.
Armani died on Thursday after a five-decade career in which he built a business empire spanning haute couture to home furnishing, with his name becoming synonymous with elegant simplicity.
His wooden casket, adorned with white roses, was on display at a vast exhibition space at his company's headquarters in Milan where catwalk shows are held, surrounded by dozens of small lanterns on the floor.
His funeral on Monday will be held privately.
Silvana Armani, one of his nieces who worked alongside him, was among those paying tribute on Sunday.
Giorgio Armani had no children but worked with a trusted group of family members and long-term confidants who are expected to carry on running the business over which he exercised tight control.
Reuters
Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae dies at 40
Jenna Clifford, 65, succumbs to cancer
Veteran actress Connie Chiume has died
Radio personality Thabiso Sikwane died hours before her 50th birthday celebration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos