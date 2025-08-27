When asked on Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier show if there is a post-war plan for Gaza, Witkoff said: "Yes, we've got a big meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the president, and it's a very comprehensive plan we're putting together on the next day."
Reuters
Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday President Donald Trump would chair a meeting about Gaza at the White House on Wednesday, and added Washington expects Israel's war in the Palestinian territory to be settled by the end of the year.
The US state department separately said secretary of state Marco Rubio will meet Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar in Washington on Wednesday. It released the information in a regular next day public schedule that said their meeting at the state department would be held in the afternoon.
Trump had promised a swift end to the war in Gaza during the 2024 US election campaign, but almost seven months into his term that stated goal remains elusive.
Trump's term began with a ceasefire which lasted two months and ended when Israeli strikes killed around 400 Palestinians on March 18. In recent weeks, images of starving Palestinians in Gaza, including children, have shocked the world and fueled criticism of Israel over the worsening conditions.
