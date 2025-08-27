Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X spoke out on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest in Los Angeles last week, when authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking naked in a street.
“Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all,” the rapper said in an Instagram story on Tuesday.
“That was a terrifying last four days,” he said.
The Old Town Road singer was taken to the hospital for treatment for a possible overdose and before being placed in jail.
Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on Monday to four felony charges, including three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He was later released after paying $75,000 (R1.3m) bail.
He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the LA district attorney's office.
Lil Nas X says he is ‘going to be OK’ after arrest in Los Angeles
Image: Frederic J. Brown/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X spoke out on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest in Los Angeles last week, when authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking naked in a street.
“Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all,” the rapper said in an Instagram story on Tuesday.
“That was a terrifying last four days,” he said.
The Old Town Road singer was taken to the hospital for treatment for a possible overdose and before being placed in jail.
Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty on Monday to four felony charges, including three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He was later released after paying $75,000 (R1.3m) bail.
He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the LA district attorney's office.
The Industry Baby singer must attend an outpatient drug rehabilitation programme. Police said they believed Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, was using drugs at the time of the incident.
His attorney Christy O'Connor said there was no evidence of drug use by the 26-year-old musician.
“This is an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life,” she said.
Lil Nas X was the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award, winning for his 2018 hit Old Town Road. He also earned two Grammys for the song.
His father, Robert Stafford, told reporters outside the courthouse the singer was “very remorseful for what happened”.
“He's going to get the help he needs,” Stafford said. “Keep him in your prayers.”
WATCH | Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges of assaulting police
Singer Chris Brown in UK court in nightclub assault case
US singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in UK court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos