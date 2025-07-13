China's President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Suriname's president-elect Jennifer Simons, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Sunday.
Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Suriname relations and that he is willing to work with Simmons to promote greater development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Xinhua reported.
China's Xi sends congratulations to Suriname president-elect Simons
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS / File Photo
