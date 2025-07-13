China's Xi sends congratulations to Suriname president-elect Simons

World

China's President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Suriname's president-elect Jennifer Simons, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Suriname relations and that he is willing to work with Simmons to promote greater development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Xinhua reported.

