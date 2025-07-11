World

798 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza: UN human rights office

By Olivia Le Poidevin - 11 July 2025 - 14:19
Palestinians walk to collect aid supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. File photo.
Palestinians walk to collect aid supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo

At least 798 people have been killed while trying to receive food aid in Gaza since the end of May, the UN human rights office said on Friday.

Of the total number of people killed while receiving food assistance since May 27, 615 were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundations sites, a spokesperson for the office of the high commissioner of human rights told reporters.

Reuters

Trump, Netanyahu meet a second time as gaps said to narrow in Gaza ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met for a second time in two days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Gaza as Trump's ...
News
2 days ago

Trump threatens extra 10% tariffs on Brics as leaders meet in Brazil

President Donald Trump said the US will impose an additional 10% tariff on any countries aligning themselves with the "anti-American policies" of the ...
News
4 days ago

Hamas says it responds to Gaza ceasefire proposal in 'a positive spirit'

Hamas said it had responded on Friday in "a positive spirit" to a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal and was prepared to enter into talks on ...
News
6 days ago

Israel says it is serious about reaching ceasefire, cites positive signs

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Wednesday that his country was serious about reaching a deal with the Palestinian Hamas group to end the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer