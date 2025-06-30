World

Student federation demands axing of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane

By Gugulethu Mashinini - 30 June 2025 - 12:26
Calls are mounting for higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane to be fired. File photo.
The South African Students' Federation (SASF) has called for the immediate sacking of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane, accusing her of incompetence and lack of transparency.

The SASF “is appalled by the consistent display of incompetence and lack of transparency exhibited by minister of higher education Nobuhle Nkabane”, it said.

“The minister's actions have brought the department into disrepute and her leadership has failed to serve the interests of students and the broader community.”

The SASF listed several reasons for its call including “inconsistent behaviour”, pointing to the “withdrawal of public statements and commitments made to student organisations”.

The federation also took issue with the minister's handling of the botched Sector Education and Training Authorities' board chair appointments, saying her office has been accused of misleading a parliamentary committee about the independence of the panel responsible for recommending appointments.

It said “the names [on the panel] submitted appear to be an extension of the ministry rather than an independent panel” and the “committee members believe they were misled by previous representations made regarding the independence of the panel and integrity of the appointment process”.

The SASF said Nkabane's “actions have consistently demonstrated a lack of prioritisation of student interests, instead serving the interests of the governing party and her own political agenda”.

The federation demanded:

  • Nkabane resign immediately as minister;
  • an independent investigation be conducted into her role in the appointment processes and other actions; and 
  • accountability be ensured — if wrongdoing is uncovered, the minister and others involved should face consequences.

“The SASF will not stand idly by while the minister's actions continue to undermine the interests of students and the broader community.

“Failure to meet these demands will result in escalated action, including mass mobilisation and advocacy campaigns.”

