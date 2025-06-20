US singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty to attacking a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub two years ago.
Brown is charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” on Abraham Diaw in the nightclub in 2023.
The 36-year-old appeared at London's Southwark Crown court, where he denied the charge. His trial was scheduled to begin on October 26 2026.
The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence, was granted bail in May after promising to pay a £5m (R121.5m) security fee to begin his Breezy Bowl XX tour.
Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in, northern England last month after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.
Reuters
US singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in UK court
Image: REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe
Reuters
