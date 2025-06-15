World

Yemen's Houthis target Israel with ballistic missiles in co-ordination with Iran

By Reuters - 15 June 2025 - 15:10
The interception of a missile that the Israeli military said was fired from Yemen, is seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday.
Image: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday they targeted Israel in co-ordination with Iran, the first time an Iran-aligned group has publicly announced joint co-operation on attacks with Tehran.

The Yemeni group targeted central Israel's Jaffa with several ballistic missiles in the past 24 hours, military spokesperson Yehya Sarea said in a televised address.

“Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian and Iranian peoples ... This operation was co-ordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian army against the criminal Israeli enemy,” he added.

The Israeli military earlier said sirens were activated in several areas in the country after missile launches from Iran and Yemen.

Israel and Iran continued to exchange missile attacks since Israel launched its biggest-ever military strike against its long-standing enemy on Friday.

On the same day Israel launched its attack on Iran, Israel said a missile that was launched from Yemen towards Israel fell in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The Yemeni group however did not claim responsibility for the missile launch.

The Houthis have been launching attacks against Israel, most of which have been intercepted, in what they say is support for Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war there since Hamas' October 7 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

The US also launched intensified strikes against the Houthis this year, before President Donald Trump halted the offensive after the Houthis agreed to stop attacks on American ships.

Reuters

