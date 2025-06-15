World

Germany, France, UK offer Iran talks over nuclear programme: Berlin

By Reuters - 15 June 2025 - 15:35
Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.
Image: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Germany, France and Britain are ready to hold immediate talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme in a bid to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, German foreign minister Johann Wadephul said.

Wadephul, who is on a visit to the Middle East, said he was trying to contribute towards a de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, and noted Tehran had previously failed to take the opportunity to enter into constructive talks.

“I hope that's still possible,” Wadephul told German public broadcaster ARD late on Saturday. “Germany, together with France and Britain are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear programme, I hope (the offer) is accepted.”

“This is also a key prerequisite for reaching a pacification of this conflict, that Iran presents no danger to the region, for the state of Israel or to Europe.”

