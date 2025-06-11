World

Elon Musk says he regrets some posts about Donald Trump

By Gursimran Kaur - 11 June 2025 - 12:50
US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk exchanged insults on social media last week.
US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk exchanged insults on social media last week.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he regrets some posts he made last week about US President Donald Trump as they went “too far”.

Trump and Musk began exchanging insults on social media last week, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO describing the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination”.

Trump said on Saturday their relationship was over but has since said he would not have a problem if Musk called and wished him well.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform X.

He did not say which specific posts he was talking about.

Tesla shares in Frankfurt were up 2.44% after Musk's post.

Since the dispute began, Musk has deleted some social media posts critical of Trump, including one signalling support for impeaching the president.

Sources close to Musk had said his anger has started to subside, and they believe he may want to repair his relationship with Trump.

On Monday, Trump said he would not have a problem if Musk called and that he had no plans to discontinue the Starlink satellite internet provided to the White House by Musk's SpaceX but might move his Tesla off-site.

“We had a good relationship, and I wish him well,” Trump said. Musk responded with a heart emoji to a video on X showing Trump's remarks.

Reuters

Trump says he has no plans to speak to Musk as feud persists

US President Donald Trump said on Friday said he has no plans to speak with Elon Musk, signaling the president and his former ally might not resolve ...
News
4 days ago

From bros to foes: how the unlikely Trump-Musk relationship imploded

When Donald Trump met privately with White House officials on Wednesday, there was little to suggest the US president was close to a public break ...
News
5 days ago

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, capping turbulent tenure

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading a tumultuous efficiency drive, during which he upended several ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire