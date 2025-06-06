Reward offered after 4 killed, 3 hurt in taxi-related shooting in Cape Town

Western Cape detectives are investigating four murders and three attempted murders after a shooting at the old taxi rank in Mfuleni in Cape Town early on Friday.
“The shooting occurred at about 6am when two gunmen fired shots,” spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said.
“The incident is believed to be taxi-related. Of the seven victims, one person, who was wounded, is believed to be a commuter.”
Police have bolstered deployment at identified taxi ranks in Cape Town and are offering a R100,000 reward to anyone with information about the shooting that can assist investigators.
“All information received will be handled with care and the identities of those who share information protected.”
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/dvrcan
