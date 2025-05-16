World

Pope Leo tells diplomats the dignity of migrants must be respected

By Philip Pullella - 16 May 2025 - 12:51
Pope Leo XIV called for compassion and solidarity for displaced people.
Pope Leo XIV called for compassion and solidarity for displaced people.
Image: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Pope Leo XIV, in his first address to world diplomats at the Vatican, said on Friday the dignity of migrants had to be respected, while also calling on nations to halt the production of weapons and prioritise peace efforts.

The pope, who comes from the US and lived for many years in Peru, described himself as a “descendant of immigrants” and called for compassion and solidarity for displaced people.

Pope Leo also used his speech to restate the Catholic Church's traditional teaching on marriage, affirming it is a “stable union between a man and a woman” and underscoring the importance of family as a foundation for harmony in society.

Leo, who was elected pope last week, wove his speech around the themes of peace, justice, religious freedom, the root causes of conflicts and the need for multilateral diplomacy.

He said his experience of having lived in North and South America and his world travels had given him the ability to “transcend borders to encounter different peoples and cultures”.

Leo also indicated he would continue in the tradition of his predecessors to travel the world.

He reaffirmed the church's position against abortion and said the church would not hesitate to use “blunt language” to speak truth to the powerful of the world.

He specifically mentioned only the Middle East and Ukraine, saying they were two places where people were suffering “most grievously” today.

Reuters

Pope Leo tells Jews he wants to strengthen dialogue

Pope Leo XIV has told the world's Jewish communities he wants to strengthen the Roman Catholic Church’s dialogue with them in a message coming after ...
News
3 days ago

Pope Leo XIV appeals for 'no more war' in first Sunday message

The new pope called for an "authentic and lasting peace" in Ukraine, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all Israeli hostages held by militant ...
News
5 days ago

Six things to know about Pope Leo XIV

In a historic and unexpected outcome, Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected on Thursday as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church, becoming Pope Leo ...
News
6 days ago

Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy

Former home affairs director-general Dr Mavuso Msimang will chair a newly appointed immigration advisory board to guide government policy.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally