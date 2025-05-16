Chris Brown placed in custody by UK court over alleged assault

US singer Chris Brown was remanded into custody on Friday when he appeared in an English court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in a London nightclub.
Brown was charged over an incident on February 19 2023 when he allegedly attacked a music producer with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in central London.
The 36-year-old was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, and appeared in the Manchester magistrate's court on Friday.
Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said Brown committed an “unprovoked attack with a weapon in a nightclub full of people”.
The R&B star, known for hits such as Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence, is set to kick off a global tour next month, including shows in Manchester.
Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner, was set to debut his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.
Judge Joanne Hirst remanded Brown into custody before his next appearance in London's Southwark Crown Court on June 13.
Reuters
