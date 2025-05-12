"We think the American government has got the wrong end of the stick here, but we'll continue talking to them," he said.
First white South Africans granted refugee status arrive in US
US President Donald Trump's administration on Monday welcomed 59 white South Africans it has granted refugee status in the US for being deemed victims of racial discrimination, a move that has drawn criticism from Democrats and stirred confusion in SA.
Trump has blocked mostly non-white refugee admissions from the rest of the world but in February offered to resettle Afrikaners, saying they faced discrimination.
Asked on Monday why white South Africans were being prioritised above the victims of famine and war elsewhere in Africa, Trump said, without providing evidence, that Afrikaners were being killed.
“It's a genocide that's taking place,” Trump told reporters at the White House, going further than he has previously in echoing right-wing tropes about their alleged persecution.
He was not favouring Afrikaners because they are white, Trump said, adding their race “makes no difference to me”.
SA maintains there is no evidence of persecution and that claims of a “white genocide” in the country have not been backed up by evidence.
Treating white South Africans as refugees fleeing oppression has drawn alarm and ridicule from South African authorities, who said the Trump administration has waded into a domestic issue it does not understand.
A US state department official said the charter plane carrying the first 59 brought under Trump's offer had landed at Washington's Dulles airport. Earlier reports said the plane was carrying 49 Afrikaners.
US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau greeted the group at a hangar at Washington's Dulles airport. He compared their journey to that of his own father, a Jew from Austria who fled Europe in the 1930s, first to South America and then to the US.
Landau did not repeat Trump's claims of killings, but said many of the South Africans were farming families who had worked land for generations but faced the threat of the land being expropriated and threats of violence.
Trump's February order on resettling Afrikaners cited a land law introduced by SA this year that aims to make it easier for the state to expropriate land in the public interest, which has caused concern among some white South Africans though no land has been seized.
Charl Kleinhaus, 46, who arrived on Monday and was set to be resettled in Buffalo, New York, with his daughter, son and grandson, said his life was threatened and people tried to claim his property as their own. Reuters was unable to verify his account.
"We never expected the land expropriation thing to go so far," he told Reuters.
Some of the Afrikaners were heading to Democratic-leaning Minnesota, which has a reputation for welcoming refugees, while others planned to go to Republican-led states such as Idaho and Alabama, sources told Reuters.
The US would welcome more Afrikaner refugees in the coming months, said state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
Trump has cut all US financial assistance to SA, citing disapproval of its land policy and of its genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Washington's ally Israel.
Speaking at a conference in Ivory Coast, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the white Afrikaners had ostensibly left because they were opposed to policies aimed at addressing racial inequality persisting since apartheid, or white minority, rule ended three decades ago.
'Afrikaners who left are opposed to change'
SOWETAN SAYS | Afrikaner 'refugees' exempted due to race
WATCH | First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump refugee plan
SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | DA legal action against equity laws is meant to protect its main constituency —the white voters
