He said they would “jointly promote the correct view of the history of World War 2, safeguard the authority and status of the UN, defend the rights and interests of China, Russia and the vast majority of developing countries and work together to promote an equal, orderly, multipolar and inclusive economic globalisation”.
The two leaders spoke after approaching each other on a red carpet from opposite ends of one of the Kremlin's most opulent halls and shaking hands in front of the cameras. Each greeted the other as “dear friend”.
Xi is the most powerful of more than two dozen foreign leaders visiting Moscow this week to mark Thursday's 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2. The celebrations are taking place at a key moment in the war with Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv come under US pressure to reach a peace deal.
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday urged countries not to send their militaries to participate in the May 9 parade, saying such participation would go against some countries' declared neutrality in the war.
Xi, whose country is locked in a tariff war with the US, is expected to sign numerous agreements to deepen the “no limits” strategic partnership the two countries signed in 2022, less than three weeks before Putin sent his army into Ukraine.
China is Russia's biggest trading partner and has thrown Moscow an economic lifeline that has helped it navigate Western sanctions. China buys more Russian oil and gas than any other country.
Reuters
Putin says Russia stands with China against 'neo-Nazism'
China and Russia oppose US 'unilateralism and bullying'
Image: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for joining celebrations to mark 80 years since the “sacred” victory over Adolf Hitler in World War 2 and said the two countries stood together now against “neo-Nazism”.
Xi's presence at this week's anniversary celebrations provides an important boost for the Kremlin leader, who has portrayed his war in Ukraine as a struggle against modern-day Nazis.
Ukraine and its allies reject that characterisation as a grotesque falsehood, accusing Moscow of conducting an imperial-style invasion.
“The victory over fascism, achieved at the cost of enormous sacrifices, is of lasting significance,” Putin told Xi on Thursday.
“With our Chinese friends, we firmly stand guard over historical truth, protect the memory of the events of the war years and counteract modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism.”
Xi said the two countries, as world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, would work together to counter “unilateralism and bullying” — an implied reference to the US.
He said they would “jointly promote the correct view of the history of World War 2, safeguard the authority and status of the UN, defend the rights and interests of China, Russia and the vast majority of developing countries and work together to promote an equal, orderly, multipolar and inclusive economic globalisation”.
The two leaders spoke after approaching each other on a red carpet from opposite ends of one of the Kremlin's most opulent halls and shaking hands in front of the cameras. Each greeted the other as “dear friend”.
Xi is the most powerful of more than two dozen foreign leaders visiting Moscow this week to mark Thursday's 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2. The celebrations are taking place at a key moment in the war with Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv come under US pressure to reach a peace deal.
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday urged countries not to send their militaries to participate in the May 9 parade, saying such participation would go against some countries' declared neutrality in the war.
Xi, whose country is locked in a tariff war with the US, is expected to sign numerous agreements to deepen the “no limits” strategic partnership the two countries signed in 2022, less than three weeks before Putin sent his army into Ukraine.
China is Russia's biggest trading partner and has thrown Moscow an economic lifeline that has helped it navigate Western sanctions. China buys more Russian oil and gas than any other country.
Reuters
China retaliates by imposing 84% tariffs on the US
Russian president Putin meets Slovak PM as Ukraine gas transit contract nears expiry
Russia mounts huge attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure: Kyiv
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos