At least nine killed in Vancouver after vehicle ploughs into Filipino festival

At least nine people were killed when a man drove through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city of Vancouver on Saturday evening, police said in an X post.
Police said they had arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver man at the scene, who was “known” to them. The suspect was initially chased down and held by people at the scene. A number of people were also injured.
One witness told CTV News he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in the area of the festival just before the crowd was struck.
“At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” Vancouver police said in an X post.
The incident happened shortly after 8pm (0300 GMT) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, celebrating a Philippine national hero, was taking place.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X: “I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu-Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.”
Canada's federal election takes place on Monday. Officials from Carney's Liberal Party said the prime minister's campaign events would be paused on Sunday morning after the tragedy.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was “shattered to hear about the terrible incident” and extended his “deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the strong and thriving Filipino community in Canada.”
The government of British Columbia officially recognised April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023, acknowledging the cultural contributions of the Filipino-Canadian community, one of the largest immigrant groups in the province.
'HORRIFIC'
Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, was among the attendees at the event, but left minutes before the vehicle arrived, CTV News said.
“This is so horrific, I don't even know what to say,” CTV quoted Singh as saying. “I was just there, and I just imagine the faces of the kids that I saw smiling and dancing.”
Another witness, who did not wish to be identified, said he had seen about 15 people lying on the ground after the dark SUV plunged into the crowd. The witness said the driver had tried to run but was chased down by festivalgoers and held against a fence for about 10 minutes until police arrived.
The festival, celebrated especially in the central Philippines, honours Datu Lapu-Lapu, a Filipino chieftain who defeated Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan in the Battle of Mactan in 1521.
The centrepiece of the festivities in Vancouver is a multi-block street party in the Sunset neighbourhood featuring Filipino food and traditions, live performances and cultural displays.
“I didn't get to see the driver, all I heard was an engine rev,” Yoseb Vardeh, co-owner of food truck Bao Buns, said in an interview with Postmedia.
“I got outside my food truck, I looked down the road and there's just bodies everywhere,” said Vardeh, his voice breaking with emotion. “He went through the whole block, he went straight down the middle.”
The Vancouver Sun said thousands of people had been in the area.
Vancouver city councillor Peter Fry told CTV News he had also been at the event earlier in the day.
“This was a great day. A wonderful event. Huge community event. And to have it end in tragedy like this, it won't break us or the community but it's horrible,” he said.
Reuters
At least nine killed in Vancouver after vehicle ploughs into Filipino festival
Image: REUTERS/Chris Helgren
At least nine people were killed when a man drove through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city of Vancouver on Saturday evening, police said in an X post.
Police said they had arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver man at the scene, who was “known” to them. The suspect was initially chased down and held by people at the scene. A number of people were also injured.
One witness told CTV News he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in the area of the festival just before the crowd was struck.
“At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” Vancouver police said in an X post.
The incident happened shortly after 8pm (0300 GMT) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, celebrating a Philippine national hero, was taking place.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X: “I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu-Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.”
Canada's federal election takes place on Monday. Officials from Carney's Liberal Party said the prime minister's campaign events would be paused on Sunday morning after the tragedy.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he was “shattered to hear about the terrible incident” and extended his “deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the strong and thriving Filipino community in Canada.”
The government of British Columbia officially recognised April 27 as Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023, acknowledging the cultural contributions of the Filipino-Canadian community, one of the largest immigrant groups in the province.
'HORRIFIC'
Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, was among the attendees at the event, but left minutes before the vehicle arrived, CTV News said.
“This is so horrific, I don't even know what to say,” CTV quoted Singh as saying. “I was just there, and I just imagine the faces of the kids that I saw smiling and dancing.”
Another witness, who did not wish to be identified, said he had seen about 15 people lying on the ground after the dark SUV plunged into the crowd. The witness said the driver had tried to run but was chased down by festivalgoers and held against a fence for about 10 minutes until police arrived.
The festival, celebrated especially in the central Philippines, honours Datu Lapu-Lapu, a Filipino chieftain who defeated Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan in the Battle of Mactan in 1521.
The centrepiece of the festivities in Vancouver is a multi-block street party in the Sunset neighbourhood featuring Filipino food and traditions, live performances and cultural displays.
“I didn't get to see the driver, all I heard was an engine rev,” Yoseb Vardeh, co-owner of food truck Bao Buns, said in an interview with Postmedia.
“I got outside my food truck, I looked down the road and there's just bodies everywhere,” said Vardeh, his voice breaking with emotion. “He went through the whole block, he went straight down the middle.”
The Vancouver Sun said thousands of people had been in the area.
Vancouver city councillor Peter Fry told CTV News he had also been at the event earlier in the day.
“This was a great day. A wonderful event. Huge community event. And to have it end in tragedy like this, it won't break us or the community but it's horrible,” he said.
Reuters
Britons' confidence in economy falls to lowest since at least 1978, Ipsos MORI poll shows
Iran, US resume talks in Oman to narrow gaps over new nuclear deal
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide, her family says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos