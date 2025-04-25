The fire, which was burning in an unpopulated area halfway between Asbury Park and Atlantic City, was 50% contained by Wednesday evening, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, but “soaking rainfall” would be needed to fully extinguish it, officials said.
Teen charged with arson in massive New Jersey state fire
A New Jersey teenager has been charged with arson in connection with a wildfire in the Pinelands region that has already scorched 37,000ha and could grow into the largest blaze in the state since 2007, prosecutors said on Thursday.
The Jones Road Wildfire, which started on Tuesday morning in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, was caused by an improperly extinguished bonfire, the Ocean County prosecutor's office said.
Joseph Kling, 19, was charged with arson and aggravated arson in connection with the blaze, which destroyed a commercial building, officials said. “Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire — and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished.”
