Exiled Afghan women welcome funding pledge with hope and tears

A funding pledge from the International Cricket Council (ICC) has given Afghanistan's exiled women cricketers hope of recognition and the chance to play on the international stage in defiance of the Taliban.

The game's global governing body said on Sunday it would set up a dedicated fund to support the Afghan women, most of whom have resettled in Australia after fleeing Afghanistan when the Taliban swept to power in 2021.

The ICC declined to provide financial details or a timeline for the disbursement of funds but the players are hopeful the pledge will prove a watershed for the women's game.

“We feel inspired and valued,” Nahida Sapan, one of the refugee cricketers based in Melbourne, told Reuters.

“This news gave us a lot of confidence for the future.