Donald Trump announces a 90-day pause on implementation of tariffs

President raises tariff rate for China to 125%, effective immediately

By Reuters - 10 April 2025 - 07:46
Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had authorised a 90-day pause as part of his tariff plan but was also raising the tariff rate for China to 125%, effective immediately.

