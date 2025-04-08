World

Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post reports

By Anusha Shah and Kanjyik Ghosh - 08 April 2025 - 09:13
Elon Musk, a President Donald Trump adviser who has been working to eliminate wasteful US public spending, called for zero tariffs between the US and Europe at the weekend.
Elon Musk, a President Donald Trump adviser who has been working to eliminate wasteful US public spending, called for zero tariffs between the US and Europe at the weekend.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Tech-billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made direct but unsuccessful appeals to US President Donald Trump to reverse tariffs at the past weekend, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The exchange marks the highest profile disagreement between the president and Musk, the report said. It comes after Trump's unveiling of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the US and higher duties on dozens of other countries.

The White House and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Musk, a Trump adviser who has been working to eliminate wasteful US public spending, called for zero tariffs between the US and Europe during a virtual interaction at a congress in Florence of Italy's right-wing, co-ruling League Party at the weekend.

Tesla has seen its quarterly sales drop sharply amid a backlash against Musk's work with the department of government efficiency. The company's shares are trading at $233.29 (R4,523.12) as of its last close on Monday, down more than 42% since the beginning of the year.

Musk has previously said the impact of Trump's auto tariffs on Tesla is “significant”.

Economists said the tariffs could reignite inflation, raise the risk of a US recession and boost costs for the average US family by thousands, a potential liability for a president who campaigned on a promise to bring down the cost of living.

Reuters

More than 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks, Trump adviser says

US National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett denied the tariffs were part of a strategy by Trump to crash financial markets to pressure the US ...
News
1 day ago

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Ideal for warring GNU to fall and let government of the like-minded to rise and repel Trump's animosity

Up the Golan Heights on the way to the UN-controlled demilitarised zone that separates Israel and Syria is a small rural village that has been ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Trump's tariffs cancel out Agoa trade initiative, say Tau and Lamola

Tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump this week effectively nullified the benefits African countries enjoy under US trade initiative the ...
News
4 days ago

Economists say SA must act smart to counter negative effect of Trump's tariffs

SA companies will have to come up with smart ideas and even consider other international markets to sell their goods to when the 30% tariff on ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DA heads to court to oppose budget
Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges